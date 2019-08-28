ORLANDO, Fla. — A sixth person has been charged in the January shooting death of a 20-year-old Alex Correa during a home invasion.

Alex Correa slain during home invasion robbery in January

Half a dozen face charges, including murder, in 20-year-old's death

Deputies say they took into custody "sixth and final" person this week

Markos Asmat was arrested sometime earlier this week on first-degree murder charges in Correa's slaying, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Investigators had previously said there were five suspects.

Correa was killed in a home on Port Simbor Avenue, near Winter Park, on January 14. Investigators say Correa helped hide several children during the home invasion robbery and fought with the invaders before he was slain.