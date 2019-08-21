ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Monday night, Osceola County commissioners formally canceled the agreement that allowed coal ash from Puerto Rico to make its way to a Holopaw landfill.

However, people living near the dump say they’re not done fighting to protect the environment.

Deborah Keech and Kathy Darrah didn’t know each other until they met at a coal ash related protest.

The two share a love for the environment and are very much against the idea of JED Landfill in Holopaw accepting coal ash from Puerto Rico.

“It’s beyond me that they keep saying that this is not toxic, and it’s been proven time and time again that it is,” Darrah said.

At this point, all deliveries of coal ash from the island have stopped now. Cheryl Grieb, the chairwoman for the Board of County Commissioners said they got JED Landfill to reduce the volume of coal ash coming from Puerto Rico by 60,000 tons.

“It is a class 1 landfill — it's going to be able to take coal ash from the state of Florida as it has been all along, Which is regulated by the state and federal government,” Grieb said. “We have absolutely no regulatory powers when it comes to what can and cannot go into that landfill.”

Nonetheless these women who have now formed a friendship over something they’re passionate about say the fight is far from over.

“… we will not quit until JED Landfill and the commissioners are removed from office, and JED Landfill pays for everything and cleans it up,” Keech said.

Back in June, the city of St. Cloud prohibited Waste Connections, the company that runs JED Landfill, from continuing to discharge leachate into the city’s system, that’s the liquid waste that seeps through this landfill in Holopaw.

The city of St. Cloud will talk about the matter at Thursday night’s council meeting in light of them getting a lawsuit threat by Waste Connections. The city will be discussing possible action on a proposed settlement.