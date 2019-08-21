ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lake County Sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed woman and lied to investigators about what happened during the encounter, according to a federal indictment filed Wednesday.

Lake County deputy charged with federal civil rights offenses

Investigators say he shot unarmed woman in 2016, lied about it

Deputy Robert Palmer, 58, is facing charges of unreasonable use of force and making false statements, says a news release by Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the FBI's Jacksonville office.

The indictment alleges Palmer shot and injured a woman October 11, 2016. During the encounter, her hands were visible and empty, prosecutors say. During an investigation into the incident, Palmer claimed that the woman's left hand was in her pocket, and when she pulled it out, he saw a dark object in it.

Attorneys with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.