VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachgoers in Volusia County are dealing with more than just the recent rain.

More than 200 people were stung Friday by jellyfish, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

To put the number in perspective, 42 stings were reported Thursday. On the July 4 holiday, 108 stings occurred. And on June 6, there were 70.

July and August are the most common months for big numbers of stings.

Anyone stung by a jellyfish should exit the water and flag down a lifeguard truck or go to a staffed tower. Jellyfish stings can be painful, and a lifeguard can rinse the area with vinegar, which is a common treatment.

It is important to not rub the area, which can make it worse. While jellyfish stings are painful, most are not life threatening. Usually, the pain subsides after a few minutes.