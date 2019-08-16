TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville firefighters are breathing easier and are now better prepared to protect the public.

Titusville City Council approved $400,000 in funds to replace the fire department's nearly quarter-century-old air packs.

Now, crews are training to use 40 new ones, 100 air bottles, and 65 masks.

The new packs provide more air and low-pressure alarms that signal quicker, allowing firefighters more of a heads up to get to safety during fires.

Each pack also has its own thermal-imaging camera to find and help victims.

"It's a great morale booster to know you have what you need to do your job," says Battalion Chief Gregory Sutton of the Titusville Fire Department .

The packs also boast “buddy breathers” — a hose included in each air-pack that allows firefighters to connect to each other’s packs when they are running low on air.