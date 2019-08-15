ORLANDO, Fla. — State agents are looking into an embattled former professional guardian for new charges — Medicaid fraud.

Medicaid fraud investigation began in 2018

AG's office says Rebecca Fierle a major focus as of July

Fierle is the focus of several investigations

The Florida Attorney General's office confirmed to Spectrum News that its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's investigation into a health care facility has now turned its focus on Rebecca Fierle.

The unit was investigating complaints of financial exploitation of a combat veteran in October 2018. But as the investigation progressed, the focus began to shift.

A spokesperson with the AG's office says that, as of early July, Rebecca Fierle was now a major focus of the investigation into Medicaid fraud and financial exploitation.

This investigation is separate from other investigations in Fierle's actions as a guardian, overseeing the care and finances of hundreds of seniors in 13 Florida counties.

She has since either been removed or resigned from all of those cases.

In July a judge for the Ninth Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties accused Fierle of abusing her powers.

Fierle is the subject of criminal investigations by Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement, Orange County Sheriff's Office and the AG's office.

