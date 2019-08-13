OVIEDO, Fla. — Security is top of mind for parents as their kids go back to school, with reports of mass shootings still in recent memory.

Seminole County high schools to get new security cameras

Money for cameras raised by Oviedo churches

Installation within the next two months

Oviedo High School parent Gail Geddes said that she is excited that her children's school will get more security cameras.

"I think the more security the better, you know with today's society unfortunately that's the way you have to go," Geddes said.

She said that with the recent mass shootings, she worries about her Oviedo High junior and senior.

"It happens all the time now, you know, it's sad people are losing their kids," she said.

Oviedo High School and Hagerty High School will be getting new security cameras.

Oviedo churches came together to host a fundraiser back in February where the money was raised to buy the cameras.

"We were approached by Pastor Mercer from Crosslife, and he wanted to be a part of something with school safety and security," Francis said.

School Safety Director for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Capt. Rick Francis said the high schools will get up to 100 cameras.

They were supposed to be installed before the first day of school, though Francis said a new upgrade to the camera system pushed back the installation.

"We realized there's some different technologies coming out that are a little bit better, and we wanted to make sure we were putting in the best product in the school," he said.

Francis said with all those cameras, there's no way they can monitor them live all the time.

He said they want to implement what he calls a "soft panic button," which will share the video feed with law enforcement in an emergency.

"It immediately ties into our school cameras, so that is a security event that we can share with law enforcement, first responders," Francis said.

Geddes said she is all for anything that can help keep her kids safer at school.

"I try not to think about it, but I do think about because it could've been this school, just as much as any of those other schools," Geddes said.

The district said that the cameras will be installed at the schools within the next month or two.

Francis said he hopes to update the camera systems at all Seminole County Schools soon.

The district said that the cameras were a little pricier than they thought, so for now, they'll only be going to Oviedo's two high schools.