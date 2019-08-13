CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Art Moore's sport is probably not like yours: He plays in a place where the letter "V" is a grand slam, and 15-by-15 tile boards are the playing field.

Art Moore serves as mentor at Orlando Scrabble Club

He also helps put together national tournaments

Moore: Game "is a playground with so many possibilities"

This is the Orlando Scrabble Club .

"I prefer the mental gymnastics more than physical. When Tetris came around, I was in love," Moore says.

"It's a playground. It's a playground with so many possibilities. With so many possibilities, no two games are ever alike."

Moore serves as somewhat of a teacher at the club. He's been playing against the clock since he was young.

"You have to let the tiles dictate your strategy. You may want to play free and open. But if you draw six consonants and a vowel, you're probably not going to be able to do that right away."

When he's not at the club, Moore spends his time organizing national tournaments, with prizes as high as $10,000.

"The young man, 21 years old who won a championship, and his dad jumps up and he gives me a hug. We had never met before, and he gives me a hug. You make so many people have a good time, and that's what we're here to do."