ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former worker at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is accused of stealing money and credit cards from an employee locker room at the water park, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Former Typhoon Lagoon worker accused of stealing at water park

Deputies: Shariel Agosto stole cash, credit cards from employee area

Agosto told deputies she could navigate behind-the-scenes areas

Shariel Agosto, 28, of Windermere, was arrested August 1 and faces multiple charges, including petit theft and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card.

Agosto told investigators that she worked at the water park years ago and knew how to navigate the behind-the-scenes areas. According to the arrest affidavit, Agosto visited Typhoon Lagoon multiple times to steal items, including credit cards, cash, gift cards, and other personal items.

She told investigators she took the items from purses and bags in the employee locker room area of the water park.

Agosto used the money and credit cards to buy gas for her car, food at Gator's Dockside, and more than $250 worth of alcohol, the affidavit said.

During an interview with investigators, Agosto said she currently worked for a third party at Disney Springs.

Spectrum News has reached out to Disney for comment but have yet to hear back.