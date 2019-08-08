SANFORD, Fla. — The penalty phase of Grant Amato's trial will begin Monday.

Grant Amato found guilty of pre-mediated murder

Penalty phase to begin Monday

Amato was found guilty of pre-meditated murder last week . He was back in court for a brief hearing on Thursday morning.

The hearing informed Judge Recksiedler that the state still intends on seeking the death penalty for Amato, as well as go over jury rules for the penalty phase.

The state informed the court they plan on calling three people in to testify, one of which will be Grant's living brother Jason Amato.

The state believes they will only need about a couple of hours to present their case to the jury.

The defense also plans on calling three people in to testify on Grant's behalf.

One thing that the defense asked the court this morning was if Judge Recksiedler could inform the jury not to consider the recent mass shootings that have taken place to be part of their thought process for the penalty phase of this trial.

The defense asks Judge Recksiedler to inform the jury that the current news cycle not be considered while deliberating on #GrantAmato. Defense feels the mass shootings that have occurred recently will have an impact on the jury’s thought process. @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) August 8, 2019

"There is a real issue for the current state of emotions this country is in right now and my concern that number one I would like to consider to meet Monday that we inform the jury these specific issues that they have been watching the news on all this, I don't want the current news cycle to any way interfere Mr. Amato getting a fair hearing from this jury when we start presenting the penalty phase," said Public Defender Jeff Leukel.

Court will resume on Monday at 8:30 a.m. to go over one final motion by the defense in regards to the jury hearing certain types of testimony from the state's witnesses.

Judge Recksiedler said she will make her decision Monday.

The jury will be back in the courtroom at 9 a.m. Monday, and unlike the actual trial where they could ask questions to those that testified, Judge Recksiedler said she will not allow the jury to ask questions to people testifying during the penalty phase of the trial.