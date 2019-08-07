ORLANDO, Fla. — Police urged parents and guardians of youngsters to take extra precautions around laundry equipment Wednesday after a toddler got trapped in washing machine and died.

Investigators: Boy was playing with another child in laundry room

3-year-old got trapped in front-loading washing machine, cops say

Police urge parents, guardians to talk to kids about appliance dangers

The incident happened Sunday at a home on Lake Como Circle.

The family's children were playing in the laundry room when the 3-year-old boy got trapped in the front-loading washing machine, Orlando Police said in a news release.

The toddler was found unresponsive and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.

Orlando crime scene and homicide investigators responded to residence, but no foul play is suspected.

"The case is still under investigation and appears to be a tragic accident," a police department spokesperson said in an email.

Police are asking people to ensure that their kids are fully aware of the dangers of playing around large appliances. They also urge parents and guardians of young kids to consider using a child-proof lock on laundry-room doors and to ensure that washer and dryer doors stay closed and locked at all times.