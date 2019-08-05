MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A pair of thieves broke into a Melbourne package store overnight, stealing safe full of money meant for rent and payroll.

Melbourne package store burglarized

$7,000 stolen from store's safe

Money was to be used to pay rent, payroll

The break-in happened at Cheers-2-U on Sarno Road at about 4 .m.

The owner of the store said the thieves used a brick to break through a glass door and used a crowbar to pry the bolted down safe from the floor.

Inside the safe was $7,000 in cash from the weekend till that was to be used to pay rent and payroll.

"I think they must have had a need for something," owner Audrey Taylor said. "I just don't know why. Don't understand it. I think it's sad to be that desperate."

Back in late June in the same shopping plaza, burglars used a sledgehammer to break into Southern Sisters cafe and steal the safe.​

They couldn't pry it open so they left it in the alleyway.​

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melbourne Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.