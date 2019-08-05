MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A pair of thieves broke into a Melbourne package store overnight, stealing safe full of money meant for rent and payroll.
The break-in happened at Cheers-2-U on Sarno Road at about 4 .m.
The owner of the store said the thieves used a brick to break through a glass door and used a crowbar to pry the bolted down safe from the floor.
Inside the safe was $7,000 in cash from the weekend till that was to be used to pay rent and payroll.
"I think they must have had a need for something," owner Audrey Taylor said. "I just don't know why. Don't understand it. I think it's sad to be that desperate."
Back in late June in the same shopping plaza, burglars used a sledgehammer to break into Southern Sisters cafe and steal the safe.
They couldn't pry it open so they left it in the alleyway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Melbourne Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.