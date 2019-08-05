SANFORD, Fla. — A young Central Florida boy called 911 because he was "hungry and wanted to order pizza," according to police.

Boy calls 911, says he's hungry and wants pizza

Police respond to the home to conduct well-being check

Cops taught boy how to properly use 911, then delivered pizza

Officers went to the boy's home on Key Haven Drive for a well-being check. The boy's older sister told officers that her brother had used the phone without her knowledge.

The responding officers decided to used the opportunity to teach the boy how to properly use 911.

Afterward, the officers ordered a large pizza and delivered it to the boy.