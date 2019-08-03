WASHINGTON — Federal officials are delaying more than $8 billion in funding for Puerto Rico to strengthen its disaster defense.

Housing & Urban Development delaying $8 billion for Puerto Rico

Funding intended to help strengthen Puerto Rico's infrastructure

Secretary Ben Carson cited "alleged corruption" for the delay

The Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cited "alleged corruption" on the island for the hold.

According to a senior HUD official, the department has concerns about "past mismanagement of funds" being heightened by unrest in Puerto Rico following Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s resignation .

The FBI has also arrested Puerto Rican government officials in an investigation into government contracts.

Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico in 2017, causing devastating damage to the island.

The funding from the federal government is intended to strengthen the island’s infrastructure to curb catastrophic impacts from a natural disaster.