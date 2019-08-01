WINTER PARK, Fla. — You can now test your balance by taking a yoga class on a paddleboard.

Here are five things to know before making your trip to Paddleboard Orlando .

1. At a picturesque spring-fed lake in Winter Park, you can get your paddleboard on with a twist: Paddleboard Orlando is offering paddleboard yoga classes.

2. These classes usually run for 2 to 2 1/2 half hours, with an hour of yoga, along with instruction on how to paddleboard and a bit of free time to roam the lake and enjoy the scenery.

3. Paddleboard Orlando is located in the Trader Joe's parking lot in Winter Park. It's open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. It also offers paddleboard tours and eco-tours at its other location in Winter Park at Dinky Dock .

5. For more information check out the group's website .