NATIONWIDE – "Baby Shark," the viral song that parents have probably heard more times than they can count, is being turned into a cereal, Kellogg's has announced.

The limited-edition cereal will include berry-flavored loops and shark-shaped marshmallows. The cereal box will feature "Baby Shark" characters as well as the song's lyrics, "doo doo doo doo doo doo."

"We know Baby Shark is a catchy tune that has captured the hearts of many families," Kellogg marketing director Erin Storm said in a statement. "New Kellogg's Baby Shark cereal was created to expand on the joy families feel in a tasty way."

The cereal will be available at Walmart and Sam's Club in August.

"Baby Shark" is also hitting the road this fall with a nationwide tour. Baby Shark Live is being called a "one of a kind live experience" that will have fans "dancing in the aisles."