ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of dogs have been relocated to Central Florida after they were found in poor conditions just over the Florida-Georgia state line.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue looking for people to foster dogs from Georgia

The dogs were found in poor conditions in cages outside

The rescue is also looking for donations for veterinary costs

The group Poodle and Pooch Rescue says they convinced a breeder in Georgia to let them rescue 30 dogs who were living in cages outside.

Some had serious deformities and illnesses that had been left untreated.

"What we find ... are leg issues, mammary tumors, dogs with infections, Coccidia, parasites, bladder stones," said Michele Wacker, medical director for the rescue.

Wacker says this breeder did the right thing by letting them take the dogs so they could get proper veterinary care and find new homes.

But Wacker says they’ve seen many similar situations with other breeders and says many people don’t realize the puppies they’re buying may have come from dogs kept in poor conditions.

“This leg is what they don’t see. These mammary tumors are what they don’t see. The dogs in the back that can’t walk who’s legs are flat out who look like fish — that’s what they don’t see,” Wacker said.

Wacker says the vet care for these dogs will costs them thousands of dollars, and they’re looking to get even more dogs rescued from the same breeder.

The rescue is asking for donations to help cover the costs and for people who can foster these animals.

But Wacker warns these dogs will need more care than your typical pet.

"These dogs will need a lot of patience. They're probably not going to be house-trained. You know they lived in a cage, so they're not used to going out for walks and doing their business outside," Wacker said.