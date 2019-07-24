CLERMONT, Fla. — Three Lake County correctional officers have been arrested in connection to an alleged incident where an inmate at the Lake County Correctional Institution was beaten on July 8.

According to the Florida Dept. of Corrections (FDC), Lake County correctional officers Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge have been charged with battery. Cpt. Milton Gass was also charged with perjury.

A video, posted on July 13, was posted on YouTube following the incident that appeared to show officers beating up an inmate at the Lake County Correctional Institution.

The video was said to have been shot by an inmate on a contraband cellphone.

The Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team also obtained screen shots of Facebook posts alleged to show a group chat of correctional officers who work at the Lake County facility.

Screen captures of a conversation show messages about an inmate in confinement and an exchange about meeting up. There was also a post that says, "FYI inmate went to the hospital possible fractured jaw."

FDC says it will terminate all three of the accused men.

This is a developing story. Spectrum News 13 will provide you with latest updates.