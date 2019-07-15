LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections is launching an investigation after a video allegedly shows correctional officers beating up an inmate at the Lake County Correctional Institution.

Video appears to be shot by contraband cellphone

Inmate's condition is unknown; he was taken to hospital

The video runs about five minutes long and was posted to YouTube on Saturday. According to the person recording the video, who goes by the username Sir Trap, the alleged incident happened Monday, July 8, at the Lake Correctional Institution.

In the 5-minute long video, the person recording can be heard saying, "They are beating him up over there man."

The video was apparently shot by an inmate on a contraband cellphone and the video starts with a number of guards on top of the inmate in a grassy area while he is on the ground.



In the video, it appears to show officers throwing a number of punches.

About 4 minutes and 30 seconds into the video, the inmate is picked up from the ground and escorted away by multiple guards.

The Florida Department of Correction issued a statement, saying the identities of the guards and inmate involved are confidential while the investigation is active.

Secretary Mark Inch with the Florida Department of Corrections issued a statement:

"This video is deeply disturbing. We have zero tolerance for officer abuse or misconduct for any reason. The actions of these individuals will not be tolerated. Our Office of Inspector General has launched an immediate investigation. All officers identified to be involved have been taken out of contact with inmates and will not be allowed to return to full duty until a thorough investigation has been completed. Those found participating in any level of abuse, or failing to properly report abuse, will be subject to administrative and criminal charges."

The FDOC says the inmate was transported to a hospital for evaluation, where he was later discharged and moved to another facility while the investigation is being conducted.

WARNING: The nature of the video and language may be disturbing to some viewers