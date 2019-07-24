ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Over 1,600 acres of beaches and marshes stretch along Anastasia Island on the east coast of Florida.
Here are five things to know about Anastasia State Park before you visit:
- Anastasia State Park is located on the beautiful Anastasia Island, just a stone's throw away from downtown St. Augustine.
- This unique park boasts a multitude of different eco-systems from their beach side access, to the maritime hammock, to the marsh where you can check out their iconic sand dunes.
- With it currently being sea turtle-nesting season, this is the perfect time to come and check out the abundance of active nests they have on their coast line.
- Anastasia State Park is open year round from 8 a.m. to sundown. There is an $8 vehicle fee to enter the park.
