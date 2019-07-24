ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Over 1,600 acres of beaches and marshes stretch along Anastasia Island on the east coast of Florida.

Here are five things to know about Anastasia State Park before you visit:

Anastasia State Park is located on the beautiful Anastasia Island, just a stone's throw away from downtown St. Augustine. This unique park boasts a multitude of different eco-systems from their beach side access, to the maritime hammock, to the marsh where you can check out their iconic sand dunes. With it currently being sea turtle-nesting season, this is the perfect time to come and check out the abundance of active nests they have on their coast line. Anastasia State Park is open year round from 8 a.m. to sundown. There is an $8 vehicle fee to enter the park. For more information, c heck out their website .