TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man accused of filming a woman inside a dressing room at a retail store.

Paul Lyles is accused of filming a woman in a dressing room

When confronted by a store manager, he allegedly ran away

Police say Paul Lyles was allegedly hiding in a stall at a Tavares Kohl's store.

Investigators say he held a phone under the door of an adjoining stall, where he could see a woman trying on bras and underwear.

Loss prevention employees stopped Lyles, and he was confronted by the store manager, but he ran out of the dressing room and fled the store, they said.

A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.