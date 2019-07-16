BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Three astronauts are famous for the Apollo 11 moon landing -- but hundreds of thousands of people worked behind the scenes to make history.

Former NASA workers, contractors reunited at KSC

The reunion comes 50 years after the Apollo 11 moon landing

Fifty years after Neil Armstrong set foot on the lunar surface, those who put their skills together to make that moment happen gathered in the same room.

The Apollo 11 50th workers reunion brought together former NASA employees, contractors and their families—the people who devoted countless hours to make one of humankind's greatest achievements happen.

"Fifty years later I never would have imagined I would be in an environment like this," said 96-year-old Ike Rigell, who served as the deputy director of launch vehicle services for the Apollo 11 mission.

He is the only living member of the senior management team.

"Oh absolutely lot of memories. We've swapped several old stories with my comrades," he said.

Lee Solid worked on the team that built the Saturn V rocket engines. He is grateful to see his former co-workers after all this time, but also reflects on those who are no longer with us.

"You look at that top row in the firing room, all those guys are gone," Solid said. "Ike Rigell is the only one left."

Rigell looks forward to the next generation of workers, who will usher in the next 50 years of spaceflight.​

"I believe our grandchildren will see the day when we have people on Mars," he says.

Apollo 11 workers will gather again to celebrate the moon landing day on July 20​ at the American Space Museum in Titusville.