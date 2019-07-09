ORLANDO, Fla. — A Publix coupon offering shoppers $80 is currently circulating social media — and sorry folks, it's fake.

The coupon, which appears to be generating from a fake Publix website, claims that grocery store chain is giving away the money as part of "its 75th anniversary."

But the coupon and the website are not associated with Publix. And on Tuesday, the company took to social media to set the record straight.

"This coupon is not supported by Publix and is not valid at any of our locations," Publix wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, a fake coupon offering $75 off purchases of $80 was shared online.

To find legitimate coupons from Publix, visit publix.com/savings.