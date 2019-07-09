CLERMONT, Fla. — A Lake County woman who spent a good part of her life searching for her birth father will finally meet him in person for the first time after they found each other through Ancestry.com.

Angel Bland born in New Jersey

Given up for adoption along with 2 brothers at age 4 1/2

Ancestry.com linked Bland to birth father John Holterman

Clermont resident Angel Bland was born and raised in New Jersey. When she was a little over four years old, her mother gave her and her two brothers up for adoption because she couldn't support the family.

“She told me, sitting around a record player listening to Pete, Paul and Mary’s 'Leaving on a Jet Plane,' that they didn’t have any more food and the welfare check was cut off,” Bland explained.

A short time later, Bland and her two brothers went to live with an adoptive family. When she got older, her adoptive parents gave her the name of a man they said was her father.

But in a strange twist, the man was not, in fact, her father. He was her brothers' father, but not hers.

"It didn't click," Bland explained. "It was like, we are not alike, like there is something missing, kind of."

Determined to find her birth father, she sent a DNA swab to Ancestry.com earlier this year.

And here is where the story takes another turn.

Two years ago, another man from New Jersey wanted to find out more about his heritage. John Holterman sent in a swab to track his family's roots.

It was that test that led Bland to him, a daughter he never knew he had.

Holterman said he dated Bland’s mother in 1968 when he was in the Navy. Although he knew Angel’s mother was pregnant when he got deployed to Hawaii, he says he was unaware he was the father.

Two and a half years later when he returned from deployment, Bland’s birth mother had moved away.

As it all turned out, Bland not only has found her birth father, but her stepmother Denise, as well as three half-brothers and a stepbrother.

“There’s always that not knowing, and then there was fear, like 'oh my gosh, am I going to be accepted?'” Bland said.

Tomorrow she will meet Holterman in New Jersey, along with the family she never knew she had.