ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are looking for missing 5-year-old Newberry boy Jaxson Prows.

FDLE agent searching for Newberry boy Jaxson Prows, 5

Last seen in 2200 block of SW 17th street, FDLE says

Officials believe he may be with Erin Hontz, 40

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jaxson was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 17th Street wearing a red and blue tank top, with white stripes.

He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 50 pounds.

FDLE says he may be with Erin Hontz, who agents describe as a 40-year-old white female, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

She is reportedly 4-feet-11-inches and weighs 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffled collar, and “mossy oak” camouflage hat.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna with the Florida tag number BZAX67. One of the windows has reportedly been “busted and repaired with duct tape.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818, or 911.