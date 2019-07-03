ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible sinkhole at 1176 Boggy Creek Road.
- Construction vehicles fall into large opening in ground
- Opening a possible sinkhole or fracture, officials say
- Incident occurred on private property, no injuries reported
Deputies were called out to the location just before 1 a.m. where they found a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed.
Officials said numerous large construction vehicles fell into the fracture. At this time, officials say it cannot be determined if it is an actual sinkhole or fracture caused by something else.
The incident occurred on private property and no injuries have been reported.
The State Environmental Protection Division has been notified and will investigate later this morning.