ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible sinkhole at 1176 Boggy Creek Road.

Deputies were called out to the location just before 1 a.m. where they found a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed.

Officials said numerous large construction vehicles fell into the fracture. At this time, officials say it cannot be determined if it is an actual sinkhole or fracture caused by something else.

SINKHOLE...OR SOMETHING ELSE? Just beyond this police tape, several large construction vehicles fell into a huge fracture in ground near OIA.@OrangeCoSheriff says State Environmental Protection Division will investigate cause later this AM. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/9zv2BBBSAZ — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) July 3, 2019

The incident occurred on private property and no injuries have been reported.

The State Environmental Protection Division has been notified and will investigate later this morning.