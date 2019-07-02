ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is investigating a report by ProPublica , a nonprofit investigative newsroom, alleging several of its employees were posting offensive jokes and making crude remarks about undocumented immigrants on a private Facebook Page.

Border Patrol investigating its agents following ProPublica report

Report alleges Border Patrol agents made crude, offensive remarks on migrants, lawmakers on private Facebook page

It is called “I’m 10-15,” which is the code for an undocumented immigrants in custody.

In a statement, the agency said, “Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees. CBP immediately informed DHS Office of the Inspector General and initiated an investigation.”

One of the controversial jokes was about a comment on a Facebook post that shows a man pulling a child inside a plastic bag keeping them safe as they cross a river.​​

“That made me feel bad, because they’re spectators to these families dying trying to cross the river,” said Eli Garcia, Hope CommUnity Center Organizing and Advocacy Coordinator said. “It hurts. It hurts me and hits me very deeply.”

Garcia is a DACA recipient whose journey is similar to the people reportedly being ridiculed on the Facebook page.

“It’s hurtful and inhumane how all these comments were made,” Garcia said. “It’s hard to believe how far hatred has come up.”

Customs and Border Protection has not yet said if it will take any disciplinary action against any current employee it finds who posted on the page.

“This is racism and hatred towards our immigrant community, and I hope that they will keep them accountable to their actions and the words that they say,” Garcia said.

ProPublica claims there are at least three current Customs and Border Patrol employees who are members of the Facebook page. The total number of members is about 9,500.