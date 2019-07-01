TAVARES, Fla. — Protective gear is now available for Lake County's fire crews, in case they have to work in an active shooter situation.

The county fire rescue agency got bulletproof vests, ballistics helmets, rapid extraction patient movers, and bleeding control bags.

County officials say the new equipment is necessary to respond during active shooter situations.

“Because of some of the delay in treating some of the trauma patients that's happened in the past, they've changed the way they look at that and decided that they're going to have to take a more pro-active approach to going in and getting the people who are salvageable,” said Lake County Fire Chief James Dickerson.

The new gear was funded by a $34,000 state emergency medical services grant. ​

The gear will be placed on fire trucks and vehicles throughout the county so that it's readily available.