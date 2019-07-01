ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the March slaying of an Apopka truck driver.

2 taken into custody: 1 in Ocala, the other in Tennessee

Elias Bratcher shot to death while checking on his semi truck

Katrina Kelly, 30, was taken into custody June 18 in Ocala. Buford McKinney, 34, was taken into custody in Tennessee on June 18. Both are being charged with second-degree murder, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Semi driver Elias Bratcher was found shot multiple times after being called out to check on his truck, which family members said he often parked near Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive in Apopka.

"Someone said, 'This is the police. Your back of your truck is open, trailer is open,' and he (Bratcher) was going to check on it, and next thing we hear, we get the call (that) he was murdered. Shot down seven times or so," Bratcher's brother, Naim Mustafa, told Spectrum News 13 at the time.