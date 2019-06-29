SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A manhunt is underway in Seminole County after a man ran away during a traffic stop on westbound I-4 at H.E. Thomas Jr. Parkway, also known as County Road 46A.

The man, identified as Rocky Rudolph, was pulled over at about 9:40 a.m., according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Several agencies are assisting the Sheriff's Office in the search, which includes Heathrow and other areas near the intersection.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing said he wasn’t sure why Rudolph was pulled over or if he was harmed. But Rudolph is considered potentially dangerous.

Residents and motorists should be aware of possible road blocks and follow the directions of emergency officials.

“There’s every reason to believe he’s desperate,” Kealing said.

Rudolph is described at 6 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt with the words "Speed Vision Goggles" on it.

Anyone with information about Rudolph is asked to call 911.