NATIONWIDE — A popular brand of women's disposable razor is being recalled because they have a higher risk of a laceration injury, federal consumer officials say.

The Venus Simply3 disposable razors by Gillette being recalled are sold in four-packs and are also included in Daisy 12-packs as a bonus 13th razor, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release Thursday.

The four-packs have lot numbers of 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 and a UPC code of 047400315358. The Daisy 12 + 1 packages have a lot number of 9009A17400 and UPC code of 047400300712.

The products were sold from January through May of this year in stores nationwide as well as Canada. The company says about 500 razors total may have the "temporary manufacturing issue," but it's recalling all lots that could have the razors produced during that time.

Gillette has received one consumer report of a person being injured by the razors.