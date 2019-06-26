ORLANDO, Fla. — There are a lot of ways to celebrate a birthday, but what do you do when you reach 108 years old?
Midge Ruff decided she would be serenaded with some opera from Gabriel Preisser with the Orlando Opera. In the room with her were dozens of her friends and family.
Ruff was born in 1911 and said her longevity is in her genes. She said her mother lived to be 96 years old, and her grandfather lived to 95.
“I just live day-to-day. It just seemed normal to me — it’s like celebrating your tenth birthday,” Ruff said, laughing.
She has advice for others as they live their life: Let go of worries. She firmly believes it will help anyone live a happier, fuller life.