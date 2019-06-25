DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Oak Hill couple charged with child neglect after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering U.S. 1 with only a dirty diaper appeared before a judge in Volusia County on Tuesday.

Judge sets $5,000 bond for man, woman charged

Couple was found sleeping while toddler roamed US 1

Motorists stopped traffic to scoop up boy on busy road

Bond was set at $5,000 each for 28-year-old Yajaira Tirado and 25-year-old Jacob Krueger, said Ludmilla Lelis, court communications officer for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The judge found probable cause on the charge of neglect of a child, and a public defender was appointed, Lelis noted. If Tirado is released from jail, she is also required to go to pretrial services supervision while her case is pending.

Tirado was charged with child neglect after a young child called 911 in January 2018. Deputies found two children left alone with a loose, aggressive dog in the house and an unsecured shotgun and ammunition, deputies said.

In Monday's case, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Tirado and Krueger were found passed out in their home at 440 S. U.S. 1 after motorists stopped traffic to help the toddler, who was on the road. Deputies said the couple appeared to be under the influence of drugs and said the home as filthy.

The child was wearing only wearing a dirty diaper , and his arms were covered in bug bites.

A Titusville woman stopped her car in the road to intercept the child and prevent any cars from hitting him. A mail carrier also helped.