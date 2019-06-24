ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will return to the mid-90s today under hazy sunshine. With limited moisture, storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon.

Good boating conditions will prevail today with winds from the northwest shifting east around 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be fairly calm, around 1 to 2 feet offshore.

In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

With limited moisture, storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the low 100s. Any evening storms will diminish by sunset, leaving quiet conditions in place for the overnight hours.

Lows will be mild, in the mid-70s. Tuesday will feature another day with low coverage of afternoon storms. Highs will once again run in the mid-90s.

Later this week, the pattern will bring back increased moisture, resulting in more numerous afternoon storms. This should continue through the weekend.

Highs during this time will stay close to the average for this time of year, in the low to mid-90s.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be very poor Monday, but beach and boating plans look good with low wave heights and a light chop. Just watch for a slightly elevated rip current threat and grab the sunscreen.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

