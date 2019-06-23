DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman who was found unconscious in chest-deep water off Daytona Beach on Sunday has died.

The woman, who Volusia County Beach Safety said lived in the area, was spotted in the ocean water at about 2 p.m. by a lifeguard on the south side of the Main Street Pier.

Beach Safety said the woman was face-down and unconscious when lifeguards pulled her from the water and began CPR.

She was taken to Halifax hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Beach Safety said.

Neither her identity nor a cause of death has been released.