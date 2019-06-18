ORLANDO, Fla. — Stop what you're doing and think about this for a moment: Can you remember who taught you how to tie your shoelaces?

While it may seem like a little thing, it's big for one Central Florida family. They say an Orange County A+ Teacher's lesson over her lunch break has made a difference in their son's life.

Carla Suero is on a mission at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Orlando.

"Every child, every day. I feel it's important to connect with each and every one, from the time they come in to the time they leave, even if it's just a high five,” she said.

Sharing and spreading kindness extends to just about anything her fourth and fifth grade students need. When Spectrum News 13 visited her classroom, students were not only reading and collaborating together, but they were also throwing kindness around like confetti.

In every wad of paper they tossed across the room were kind words that Suero had encouraged her students to scribble on paper to each other.

The parents of one student wrote kind words to Spectrum News 13 nominating Suero by praising her for her dedication in helping their autistic son.

"His shoes were often untied, and a lot of times, he would kind of tuck them into his shoes so he wouldn't trip or nobody would notice,” Suero said.

The child's parents tell us they'd tried to teach him at home multiple times but without luck.

Suero said, "I stopped him one day and talked with him, and he said, 'Well, I don't know how to tie my shoes,' so I said, 'let's learn together.'"

​His parents say they've seen their son develop confidence and an increased level of maturity from that single accomplishment.

"I always loved being around kids. It's an honor. It's more than a job, it's more than a profession. It's an honor to be able to work with children,” Suero said.