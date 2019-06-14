ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of fans lined up again Friday for a shot at riding Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but a day after its public debut, the ride experienced a "delay."

The unspecified delay caused Universal's Islands of Adventure's newest ride to open almost three hours after the park itself.

The delay was confirmed by the Universal Orlando Twitter account, which encourages guests to check the app for updates.

By noon, the ride was open, but the wait time had reached an estimated six hours.

Of course, that number is not as high as the 10-hour wait some fans endured on Thursday. In addition to technical issues, the ride was also delayed by inclement weather.

Many fans arriving Friday had hoped the ride would be utilizing Universal's Virtual Line system. Through the resort's mobile app, park visitors can reserve a time to ride instead of standing in a line. Universal had previously the Virtual Line may be used at different times starting June 14.

But by Thursday night, park visitors reported that team members told them that Hagrid's would not being using the Virtual Line at all on Friday.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Universal, which has not responded to a request for clarification.