MAITLAND, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board is working to find out what caused a plane to go down in Lake Maitland that killed the pilot and a passenger.

Fort Maitland Park currently closed

RELATED: Crews Recover Bodies, Small Plane in Lake Maitland

The FAA stated in a news release that the Cessna 182 hit the water just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The aircraft was headed from Orlando Executive Airport to Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach.

Spectrum News 13 cameras captured divers searching the murky water for several hours, before they found the plane and recovered the bodies.

"It was located in the Northwest Corner of Lake Maitland behind some residents, the plane was located in 15 plus feet of water. Once they made contact with the plane, they found the first victim and 20 to 30 minutes later found the second victim," said Lt. Louis Grindle of the Maitland Police Department.

The police department tweeted out that Fort Maitland Park is closed for the time being.