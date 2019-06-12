MAITLAND, Fla. — A small plane that took off from Orlando Executive Airport crashed into Lake Maitland on Wednesday morning.

Cessna 182 took off from Orlando Executive Airport, FAA says

It was en route to Massey Ranch Park in New Smyrna Beach

Initial call from plane to the tower was regarding low fuel

Fire, rescue, and dive crews are at the lake, searching for the plane and any survivors.

They're working out of a boat ramp on the 800 block of South Orlando Avenue, Maitland. First responders in boats can be seen from Whitecaps Circle, which is on the north side of Lake Maitland.

Motorists should expect delays on Orange Avenue, also known as U.S. 17-92, and East Horatio Avenue because of rescue vehicles.

The Cessna 182 crashed at about 11 a.m. and was en route to Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A "low fuel” report was broadcast just before the plane went down.

WATCH: Now at noon, here's what we know about our developing story out of Maitland.

➡ Aircraft reportedly down on Lake Maitland

➡ Maitland Fire and Orange County Fire crews on the water with dive teams.

➡ What else we know: https://t.co/y9xePYlYCp pic.twitter.com/uGtslTEJ6Y — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 12, 2019

Maitland’s fire department is getting assistance from the Orange County Fire Department’s dive team right now, said Maitland spokesman Robert Sargent. He had no additional details to share.

“It’s evolving, apparently,” Sargent told Spectrum News 13.

A plane went down in Maitland Lake. Maitland police and rescue crews are responding. We know dive crews are out in the water as well now. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/X5boAtRgR7 — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) June 12, 2019

The lake is 24 feet deep at its deepest point.

The FAA will investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause, the FAA said.

Spectrum News 13 has news crews at the scene — this story will be updated as we gather more information on this developing story.