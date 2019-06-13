DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An inmate was found not guilty of second-degree murder by reason of insanity in the slaying of his sex-offender cellmate in 2016 at a state prison near Daytona Beach.

Sheddrick Bentley, 41, accused of strangling Hans Christian Anderson, 58

Attack happened at Tomoka Correctional Institution near Daytona Beach

Bentley was convicted of second-degree murder, other crimes in 2007

The jury returned the not-guilty verdict for Sheddrick Bentley, 41, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Spencer S. Hathaway, the managing assistant state attorney, on Thursday.

The attack happened in Cell B3-118 on February 17, 2016.

“I did it. He made me do it,” Bentley is quoted as telling corrections officials who investigated the homicide, according to his arrest affidavit.

Hans Christian Anderson, 58, was found under a blanket and face down in the cell with a sock around his throat, records show.

Bentley said he snapped after he woke up to Anderson fondling him, a report alleges.

Bentley remains in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections for Collier County crimes in June 2004.

He was convicted in 2007 of second-degree murder and sentenced to 35 years. He was also found guilty of grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. He was sentenced in 2006 to 10 years in prison for providing false information to a pawnbroker.

His projected release date is August 19, 2037.

Anderson was sentenced in 2008 in Pinellas County to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of four counts of sexual battery, one burglary charge, and aggravated child abuse.

News reports say Anderson raped a teen girl in the basement of a church in 1998.