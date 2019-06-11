ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 5-month-old baby died early Tuesday, and police have arrested the 23-year-old father in connection to the death.

Calib J. Scott, of North Yonge Street in Ormond Beach, faces charges of first degree murder, child neglect, and aggravated child abuse.

Ormond Beach investigators said in a news release that just before 1:23 a.m., they responded to an emergency call about an infant that was having trouble breathing. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Police said they think this an isolated incident, and there's no threat to the public.

The State Attorney's and the Medical Examiner's offices are also investigating the incident. No other information has been released.