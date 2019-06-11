EUSTIS, Fla. — Can you imagine machining a part for the International Space Station?

Students enrolled in the Computer Numeric Control (CNC) Production Specialist program at Lake Technical College will be able to put that statement on their resumes when they graduate.

In a partnership with NASA, Lake Technical College students will be able to machine parts for the Single Stowage Lockers that help improve the lives of the crews onboard the ISS.

The NASA engineers at the Kennedy Space Center will provide the design drawings, engineer consultations, and raw materials. Lake Tech students will use the skills they learn to model, program, and machine the parts.

Executive Director Dr. Diane Culpepper said, “We are so fortunate to have this opportunity for our students as they prepare for careers in the manufacturing and machining industries.”

