SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Supervisor of Elections is launching a new initiative to make sure residents know their vote counts.

Last day to apply for the Elections Academy is June 20

The office is offering 12 people the chance to be in the very first Elections Academy , with a goal of improving transparency.

Debbie Smith is a registered voter with No Party Affiliation.

She’s a Seminole County resident who has voted in dozens of elections, but admits she doesn’t really feel comfortable about the voting process.

“I’m not confident, that’s a good word,” Smith said. “I’m not confident in our system.”

She is now one of the first people to apply for the first Seminole County Elections Academy to learn everything she can about the voting and elections process.

“I’m big about accountability,” Smith said. “I pay attention to what politicians do, and so accountability is very important to me, and I am concerned there is not enough people that bother to vote.“

The elections academy will begin on July 9 and run until September 3. Participants will meet once a week for a three-hour class with Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and members of his staff.

They’ll discuss everything from election set-up and ballot design, to vote by mail processing and canvassing.

“The elections academy will help voters gain trust, understanding and familiarity of the process,” Anderson said.

And that’s what voters like Smith want.

“He’s trying to get the community involved, because I don’t think we have enough knowledge about the process,” Smith said.

Applications for the Elections Academy must be submitted no later than June 20.