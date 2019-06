BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard deputy has been shot and injured Tuesday night in unincorporated Indialantic, according to officials.

More Brevard County coverage

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene near Shannon Avenue.

Authorities have not yet identified the deputy or the shooter.

No further information is available yet on this deputy-involved shooting.

Reporter Greg Pallone is on the scene. We’re working to get you the latest information as it becomes available.