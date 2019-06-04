FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Scot Peterson, the school resource deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting last year, was fired and arrested Tuesday in connection to the massacre.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have charged Peterson with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury after a 15-month investigation, the agency said.

"The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a news release. "There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."

Additionally, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he had fired Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller in connection to the mass shooting at the Parkland high school.

"The deputy and sergeant were found to have neglected their duties at MSD High School. They have been terminated and will no longer be privileged to serve as law enforcement deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office," Tony said in a news release.

FDLE agents say that after gunshots rang out at the school on Valentine's Day last year, Peterson "refused to investigate the source of the gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building."

More than two dozen Parkland parents and survivors have filed lawsuits in connection to the mass shooting, claiming defendants — including Peterson — failed to prevent the attack or engage the gunman.

The Broward sheriff at the time, Scott Israel, was suspended in January by Gov. Ron DeSantis . Tony was appointed in his place.

Peterson was booked into the Broward jail on Tuesday. State Attorney Mike Satz told the Associated Press that if convicted of all charges, the prison sentence would be almost 100 years. Bail was set at $102,000.

The Broward State Attorney's Office, 17th Judicial Circuit will prosecute.