ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a 10-year-old boy struck and killed by a semi truck while riding his bike home from school in April is hoping a reward will help find the driver.

Family of Orange County boy killed in April offering $5,000 reward

Kevin Pope was riding his bike home from school when he was hit

Driver of semi thought to have struck him as not been located

RELATED: Mom of Child Struck, Killed by Semi Pleads for Driver to Come Forward Family of 10-Year-Old Killed by Semi Holds Service Honoring Him



Kevin Pope's family is now offering a $5,000 reward in connection to the case.

Kevin was struck and killed on Landstar Boulevard near Wetherbee Elementary while riding his bike home from school.

The driver of the truck has not been identified.

His family has been outspoken, asking for your help identifying that person.

"Not a day goes by when I'm not thinking about my baby and I just want to know what happened to him," said Kevin's mother, Adrienne Edmonson.

A tip line has been opened: 407-420-6699.