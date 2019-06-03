ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — One child is dead and an elderly man is in critical condition Sunday night after Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle hit three pedestrians.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, the deadly crash happened within Altamonte Springs city limits on Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road.

The car hit three pedestrians total, which includes the child -- who was pronounced dead -- and the man in critical condition.

Altamonte Springs Police Department is handling the investigation, Montes said.

No further details are available at this time. Spectrum News 13 will have a crew at the scene looking to get you the latest information.