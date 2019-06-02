NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, who was hit and killed by a vehicle in New Smyrna Beach Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Tomorka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail.

Witnesses said a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and hit Scofield on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol who is handling the investigation.

"Today, we lost one of the best," the sheriff's office tweeted .

According to the FHP report, charges are pending against the 75-year-old male driver.

No other information has been released at this time.

All of us who knew Frank will never forget him. He started his VCSO career in 1995 and became a legendary, widely respected veteran member of our Marine Unit. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019