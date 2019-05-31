DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they’ve stopped two young children from being sexually abused, and has arrested a man accused of manufacturing child porn.

Taylor Forrest, 24, is behind bars, accused of manufacturing child porn and committing sexual battery to a victim under 12 years of age.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a tip from an online chat room led police to Forrest, who was visiting Central Florida from New York. Deputies say there could be more victims.

“In my 32 years of policing, this is the sickest scumbag that I have ever come across in my career,” Chitwood said.

The investigation began on Wednesday when the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by someone who said they were speaking with Forrest on the Kik app.

This person told police that Taylor told him he was into incest and incredibly young kids. They said Taylor also sent a video of one of the young victims unclothed, as well as another video touching himself.

Investigators contacted the Volusia County Sheriffs Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which quickly began an investigation. Two days later they arrested Forrest.

“When you first hear it and first read it, you know you want to cut his heart out,” Chitwood said. “But then you want to throw up to think how anybody can do something like this to a child.”

Volsuia County Detective Chasity Burke also spoke about the case.

“It's emotionally and physically draining, but the passion that all of us have in this room to do this job, and the guy sitting in jail today, is the reason we do it,” Burke said.

Forrest did have his first appearance Friday and was denied any type of bond. According to detectives working this case, when they were interviewing Forrest he provided more information than they ever could have imagined.

Detectives say there is at least one more victim in New York and another in Central Florida, but they believe there could be even more.

If you have any information about possible victims, call the Volusia County Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.