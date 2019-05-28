DELAND, Fla. — Just as school is wrapping up for the year, Volusia County's school board may vote to oust its superintendent.

Volusia School Board may discuss dismissing superintendent

Board says Tom Russell did not inform members of DOJ investigation

Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to decide on ouster

The main reason why board members want to get rid of Superintendent Tom Russell: Some blame him for a lack of communication over a Department of Justice investigation.

At their meeting earlier this month, school board members approved to negotiate an early termination of Russell's contract as superintendent.

"The catalyst is the lack of communication," board member Ruben Colon said.

The district's attorney tells us the DOJ is investigating a complaint that Volusia schools denied students with disabilities equal educational opportunities. Board members say they learned about the investigation from a teacher — not the superintendent.

"I will take full responsibility," Russell said. "I was going through emails; I did not send that to you."

That lack of communication, they say, along with issues with school curriculum, is why they're looking to get rid of Russell, who has been at the helm since 2015.

"It's one thing to terminate an employee, but when you're talking about someone at the CEO level, when you remove that person, the head of a huge organization, you've got to look at who is going to step in," Volusia School Board Chairman Carl Persis said.

Such a move to end his contract early could cost the school district hundreds of thousands of dollars as a part of a severance package.

The school board is expected to make its decision at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.